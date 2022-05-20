SEA Games 31: Vietnam exceeds gold medal target in taekwondo
Pham Thi Thu Hien (centre) secures one more gold medal for the Vietnamese taekwondo team (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Pham Thi Thu Hien secured one more gold medal for the Vietnamese taekwondo team in the final of the women’s under-62kg Kyorugi event at the ongoing 31st SEA Games on May 19.
Sasikarn Tongchan of Thailand got the silver in the event.
In other competitions the same day, Pham Minh Bao Kha of Vietnam won one silver medal in the men’s 80kg Kyorugi event, while Vu Thi Dung brought home a bronze medal in the women’s 49kg category.
After the four day of competition at SEA Games 31, Vietnamese taekwondo athletes pocketed nine gold medals, far exceeding the target./.