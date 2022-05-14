SEA Games 31: Vietnam pockets 13 golds on first official competition day
Vietnam had won 23 golds as of 9pm on May 13, the first official competition day of SEA Games 31, topping the medal tally.
Kurash martial artists celebrate their achievements in the women's 70kg. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam had won 23 golds as of 9pm on May 13, the first official competition day of SEA Games 31, topping the medal tally.
The host nation also bagged 11 silver and 17 bronze medals. It was followed by Malaysia with 12 golds, Indonesia with six and Thailand with four.
Only Timor Leste has yet to obtain a single medal.
On the first competition day of wushu, Vietnamese martial artists brought home two golds and two bronzes.
Kurash wrapped up on the day, with Vietnam securing one more gold, bringing the total to seven and exceeding its set target.
Fencer Vu Thanh An defeated his Thai opponent Srinualnad Voragun to win a gold in the men's sabre individual event, which is also his sixth one at SEA Games competitions.
Competitions in 25 sports will take place on May 14, including football, futsal, chess, rowing and athletics.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.
It featuré 40 sports with 523 events, drawing around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.