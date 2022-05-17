SEA Games 31: Vietnam pockets one more gold medal in athletics
Sprinter Quach Thi Lan wins the 14th gold medal for the Vietnamese athletics team (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Sprinter Quach Thi Lan set a record of 56:32 in the women's 400m at SEA Games 31, winning the 14th gold medal for the Vietnamese athletics team.
Lan and her compatriot Nguyen Thi Huyen were up against opponents from Thailand and the Philippine in the final.
Huyen bagged a silver medal.
The 18th ASIAD (Asian Athletics Championships) champion confirmed her No.1 position in the region./.