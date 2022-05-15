SEA Games 31: Vietnam secure six more golds in wushu
Vietnam’s wushu team had a successful day on May 15 after six out of seven athletes secured gold medal in the SEA Games 31’s wushu sanda events held at Hanoi’s Cau Giay Gymnasium.
Ngo Thi Phuong Nga defeated Rosalina Simanjuntak from Indonesia 2-0 in the finals of the women’s 52kg.
Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy outlasted Indonesia’s Melisa Try Andani with a similar score to champion the women’s 56kg.
Nguyen Thi Trang bagged another gold after winning 2-1 against a Myanmar opponent in the women’s 60kg.
In the men’s events, Bui Truong Giang, Truong Van Chuong and Nguyen Van Tai all claimed an absolute victory in the 60kg, 65kg and 70kg events, respectively.
Nguyen Thi Chinh of Vietnam also brought home a silver in the women’s 48kg.
SEA Games 31’s wushu competitions have come to an end, with Vietnam earning a total of 20 medals, including 10 golds, three silvers and seven bronzes. It has the highest number of golds among participating teams, ten out of 21./.