Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Thailand take women’s futsal title The women’s futsal team of Thailand beat host Vietnam 2-1 in the final match on May 19, taking the gold medal in the women’s futsal competition at SEA Games 31.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Judokas earn additional two gold medals The Vietnamese judo team continued to have a successful competition day on May 19 at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), as they secured two more gold and two bronze medals.