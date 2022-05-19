SEA Games 31: Vietnam secure two more gold in shooting
Tran Quoc Cuong, Pham Quang Huy, and Phan Cong Minh of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
The first gold was seized by Tran Quoc Cuong, Phan Cong Minh and Pham Quang Huy, who took the first place in the men's 10m air pistol team event, with 1,713 points. Their Indonesian and Thai opponents obtained the silver and bronze medals with 1,708 and 1,695 points, respectively.
Cuong, the most experienced shooter of Vietnam, also brought home a silver medal on the day for his performance in the men’s 10m air pistol, with Wong Guanjie Johnathan of Malaysia bagging gold and Prabowo Muhammad Iqbal Raia of Indonesia securing the bronze medal.
The Vietnamese shooting squad has so far earned four gold and three silver medals, ranking just behind Indonesia in the tally./.