SEA Games 31: Vietnam secures two first gold medals in kickboxing
Nguyen Thi Hang Nga (red) defeats her Filipino rival Dasalla Renalyn Dacquel with a score of 3-0 after three rounds (Photo: VNA)Bac Ninh (VNA) - The Vietnamese kickboxing team on May 13 brought home the two first gold medals at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
The gold medalists are Huynh Van Tuan and Nguyen Thi Hang Nga.
Tuan defeated his Indonesian opponent Pattisamallo Salmri Stendra with a score of 3-0 after three rounds of the first match of the men's under-51kg weight class in the Full Contact category.
Tuan’s triumph helps raise the strength for the Vietnamese kickboxing team.
In the women's under-48kg category of the Full Contact event, Nga had a great performance against her Filipino rival Dasalla Renalyn Dacquel. Nga also defeated her opponent with a score of 3-0 after three rounds./.