Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Hanoi ready for billiard competitions The gymnasium of Ha Dong district in Hanoi is ready for billiard competitions at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), which will start on May 14.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam’s Kurash team win seven gold medals Nguyen Thi Thanh Tram on May 13 won a gold for the Vietnamese Kurash team at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), lifting the total number of gold medals in the sport to seven, surpassing the target of five.