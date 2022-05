Nguyen Thi Hang Nga (red) defeats her Filipino rival Dasalla Renalyn Dacquel with a score of 3-0 after three rounds (Photo: VNA)

- The Vietnamese kickboxing team on May 13 brought home the two first gold medal s at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).The gold medalists are Huynh Van Tuan and Nguyen Thi Hang Nga.Tuan defeated his Indonesian opponent Pattisamallo Salmri Stendra with a score of 3-0 after three rounds of the first match of the men's under-51kg weight class in the Full Contact category.Tuan’s triumph helps raise the strength for the Vietnamese kickboxing team.In the women's under-48kg category of the Full Contact event, Nga had a great performance against her Filipino rival Dasalla Renalyn Dacquel. Nga also defeated her opponent with a score of 3-0 after three rounds./.