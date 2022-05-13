Nguyen Huy Hoang, a gold medal hopeful of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The target of 6-8 gold medals has been set for Vietnamese swimmers at



Singapore has been ahead of the region in swimming, but Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia have recently invested strongly in the sport. – The target of 6-8 gold medals has been set for Vietnamese swimmers at SEA Games 31 , but with the absence of Anh Vien , the team would face considerable challenges, said Dinh Viet Hung, General Secretary of the Vietnam Aquatic Sports Association (VASA).In the past three editions of the Games in 2015, 2017 and 2019, Vietnam was ranked second in swimming , with most of the gold medals brought by Anh Vien.Singapore has been ahead of the region in swimming, but Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia have recently invested strongly in the sport.

The team is pinning hope on Nguyen Huy Hoang and Tran Hung Nguyen in men's events, and Le My Thao in women's. Pham Thi Van is a rising hopeful, as she has surpassed Anh Vien for four times in the recent three consecutive tournaments.



Swimming events are scheduled to run from May 14 to 19 at the My Dinh Water Sports Stadium in Hanoi.

As their competition is near, the entire team is determining to defend Vietnam's second place in the swimming tally./.



