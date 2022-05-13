Team captain of Vietnam Do Hung Dung (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam won 1-0 over Myanmar on May 13 to gain an advantage in progressing to the semi-finals of the men’s football at the ongoing SEA Games 31.



Team captain Do Hung Dung was the home team’s hero for scoring the match’s only goal in the 76th minute.



The victory helped Vietnam overcome their Myanmar rivals to top Group A with seven points after three games.



Meanwhile, Myanmar moved down to the third spot behind Indonesia, who defeated the Philippines 4-0 earlier the same day.



Both teams have six points and will face in the next match at Phu Tho’s Viet Tri Stadium on May 15, while Vietnam will play the bottom-placed Timor Leste in their last fixture in the group stage.



SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.



Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.