Le Quoc Khanh and Nguyen Van Phuong of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – Le Quoc Khanh and Nguyen Van Phuong of Vietnam on May 17 defeated their Malaysian rivals 2-0 in the qualification round of the men’s doubles tennis event at the ongoing SEA Games 31.



Competing against Muhammad Aliman Bin Hamdan and Darrshan Suresh of Malaysia, the pair won both sets for scores of 6-4 and 6-0.



Throughout the day, tennis matches in the women’s singles, men’s doubles, and mixed doubles are scheduled to take place in the northern province of Bac Ninh.



Vietnamese athletes are set to rival those from Thailand, Indonesia, and Cambodia in these events./.