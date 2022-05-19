Culture - Sports Pool legend reappears at SEA Games 31 Efren Reyes, one of the world’s pool legends, is competing at SEA Games 31. His appearance caused quite a stir at the Ha Dong Gymnasium in Hanoi on May 16.

Culture - Sports Rach Kien guerrilla belt and nation’s glorious victory Nearly 60 years ago, the Rach Kien guerrilla belt in the Mekong Delta province of Long An witnessed a fierce struggle and glorious victory for Vietnamese guerrillas against the US invaders. Today, as a historical relic site, it has made a significant contribution to educating the younger generation about history and national pride.