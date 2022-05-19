SEA Games 31: Vietnam win gold in men’s team rapid chess
Vietnamese chess players won gold in the men’s and and silver in the women’s team rapid chess events at SEA Games 31 on May 19.
Six men’s teams and five women’s teams played in the round-robin format, with four matches for female players and five matches for their male teammates.
Le Quang Liem and Tran Tuan Minh competed in the men’s event, and Pham Le Thao Nguyen and Vo Thi Kim Phung in the women’s competition.
After five matches, Liem and Minh recorded 6.5 points to win the gold medal.
The silver medal went to the Philippines while Indonesia and Thailand shared the bronze medal.
In the women’s event, Nguyen and Phung defeated their Malaysian rivals and earned six points, drawing with Indonesia.
However, they dropped to silver based on previous results. The bronze went to the Philippines.
Individual and team blitz chess events will take place on May 20 and 21./.