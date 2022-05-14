Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Philippines triumphs in triathlon competitions The men’s and women’s triathlon competitions of SEA Games 31 began in Ha Long city of the north-eastern province of Quang Ninh on May 14, seeing the participation of athletes from seven countries.

Culture - Sports Seventh Argentine Week in Hanoi "Celebrating our friendship" The Embassy of Argentina to Vietnam is organising the 7th edition of the Argentine Week in Hanoi under the slogan "Celebrating our friendship" from May 23-28, aiming to continue bringing Argentina closer to Vietnam and its peoples through political dialogue, trade and culture.