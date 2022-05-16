SEA Games 31: Vietnam wins fourth gold medal in fencing
On May 16, fencers contributed four gold and three bronze medals to the Vietnamese sport delegation at SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese fencers on May 16 won the fourth medal at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in the men’s sabre team event.
The Vietnamese team, including Vu Thanh An, Nguyen Xuan Loi, Nguyen Van Quyet, and substitute To Duc Anh, defeated the Thai team 45-28 to bag the gold medal.
In the women’s epee team event, Vu Thi Hong and her teammates failed to reach the final round and shared the bronze medal with the Philippine team.
Themed "For a stronger Southeast Asia", SEA Games 31 is taking place in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities until May 23. This is the second time Vietnam has hosted the Games, after the first in 2003/.