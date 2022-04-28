Culture - Sports Quang Ninh to offer SEA Games 31 athletes free admission to tourist attractions More than 1,400 athletes, coaches, referees and organising committee members taking part in the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) events in Quang Ninh will be entitled to free admission to popular tourist attractions in the northern province.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s food map created from dishes of 63 localities A national record has been set for the creation of the first food map of Vietnam made from typical dishes of all the 63 localities across the country.

Culture - Sports Quang Ninh striving to support reporters at SEA Games 31 The organising board of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Quang Ninh held a press conference on April 27 regarding preparations for seven sports to be hosted by the northeastern province.