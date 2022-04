Each of the delegation members should be act as a culture ambassador of Vietnam, he said.Deputy Director of the National Sports Administration (NSA) Tran Duc Phan, head of the delegation, said with serious and responsible preparations, the delegation is now ready for the Games.SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact.Vietnam is striving to earn 140 gold, 77 silver and 71 bronze medals at SEA Games 31.The country bagged 73, 58 and 98 golds in the last three Games from 2015 to 2019, respectively. Vietnamese athletes bagged 158 golds out of 444 when the country hosted the SEA Games for the first time in 2003, together with 97 silver and 91 bronze medals./.