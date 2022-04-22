Videos SEA Games - An added boost to tourism recovery Vietnam’s tourism sector is hoping to speed up its post-pandemic recovery as SEA Games 31 is being held just as the country reopens its doors to international visitors. Southeast Asia’s largest sporting event is expected to be catalyst for Hanoi and the other 11 localities hosting events to attract local and foreign visitors.

Culture - Sports Hue Imperial Citadel to open night street zone from April 22 A night street zone around Hue Imperial Citadel City, a UNESCO-recognised World Cultural Heritage, will be officially launched on April 22 at Ngo Mon Square, according to the Hue City People's Committee and the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre.