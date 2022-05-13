Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam’s Kurash team win seven gold medals Nguyen Thi Thanh Tram on May 13 won a gold for the Vietnamese Kurash team at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), lifting the total number of gold medals in the sport to seven, surpassing the target of five.

Culture - Sports Vietnam among 10 countries with unique coffee culture Canadian magazine The Travel has listed Vietnam among 10 countries with a unique coffee culture in which iced coffee with condensed milk and egg coffee are the best options.