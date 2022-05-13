SEA Games 31: Vietnamese fencer wins gold in men's sabre
Vietnamese fencer Vu Thanh An won gold at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) after defeating his Thai opponent in the final of the men's sabre individual event on May 13.
Vietnamese fencer Vu Thanh An (R) wins gold in men's sabre at SEA Games 31 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese fencer Vu Thanh An won gold at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) after defeating his Thai opponent in the final of the men's sabre individual event on May 13.
After going cruising through the group and knockout stages, An defeated Ruangrit Haekerd 15-11 to qualify for the final.
His opponent Srinualnad Voragun was overwhelmed with a score of 15-7, with An successfully defending his SEA Games title.
Vietnamese fencing coach Pham Anh Tuan said he believes that An will continue to dominate the sport./.