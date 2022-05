Vietnamese fencer Vu Thanh An (R) wins gold in men's sabre at SEA Games 31 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese fencer Vu Thanh An won gold at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games ( SEA Games 31 ) after defeating his Thai opponent in the final of the men's sabre individual event on May 13.After going cruising through the group and knockout stages, An defeated Ruangrit Haekerd 15-11 to qualify for the final.His opponent Srinualnad Voragun was overwhelmed with a score of 15-7, with An successfully defending his SEA Games title.Vietnamese fencing coach Pham Anh Tuan said he believes that An will continue to dominate the sport./.