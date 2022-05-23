SEA Games 31: Vietnamese finswimming team win 10 golds in total
Vietnamese finswimmer Kim Anh Kiet (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese team topped the finswimming competitions at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) with 10 gold medals in total.
On May 22, the last day of competition, Vietnamese finswimmers set four new SEA Games records and pocketed five gold medals.
Veteran Nguyen Thanh Loc finished first in the men's 50m surface, setting a record of 15.60 sec.
Indonesian Wahyu Anggoro Tamtomo was second (15.83 sec) and Thai Khet Chamnanwat third (16.12 sec).
Pham Thi Kim Thuong overcame all other rivals in the women's 800m surface with her personal best of 7:19.18 min.
Indonesian Andhini Muthia Maulida (7:28.67 min) and her compatriot Katherina Eda Rahayu (7:31.72 min) were second and third, respectively.
In the relay event, the Vietnamese triumphed the men's 4x100m surface. Their time of 2:25.57 min is a new SEA Games record.
Thailand (2:30.74 min) and Indonesia (2:31.06 min) were the two runners-up.
The last record went to the women's 4x100m surface team as the hosts claimed their gold in 2:47.23 min.
Indonesia (2:47.66 min) and the Philippines (3:05.57 min) came second and third.
Earlier, Vietnam also won in the mixed 4x100m bi-fin event (3:06.78 min).
Concluding SEA Games 31 finswimming competitions, Vietnam topped the sport's medal tally with 10 gold, 5 silver, and three bronze medals. The Indonesian team came second with three gold, six silver and three bronze medals. Thailand were third with two silver and five bronze medals. The Philippines and Cambodia each won one bronze./.
