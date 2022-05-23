Culture - Sports New record, big stride of Vietnam’s sport Vietnam have wrapped up their SEA Games 31 run at the top of the medal table with 205 golds, including the much-anticipated one in the men’s football claimed on May 22 night.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s SEA Games football victory finds prominent coverage in foreign media ESPN ran a front-page story headlined “Vietnam retain Southeast Asian Games gold medal against Thailand to prove they are still force to be reckoned with,” saying “even at the simplest level, it was a victory with plenty of significance.”

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnamese Judo tops team rankings Vietnam topped the team’s rankings in judo with nine gold, one silver and three bronze medals after five days of competition at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).