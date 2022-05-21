Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: two more gold medals for Vietnam in canoeing/kayak events Vietnam secured two more gold medals in two canoeing events held in Hai Phong city on May 21, raising the total number of gold medals of the host in this sport at SEA Games 31 to eight.

Videos SEA Games 31 expected to boost Vietnam’s tourism SEA Games 31, which officially opened in Hanoi on May 12 night, will create a boost to economic and tourism recovery and development in Vietnam and ASEAN at large, a Vietnamese tourism official has said.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Tennis gold medalists found Philippine tennis players Ruben Gonzales and Treat Huey pocketed the men’s doubles gold after getting the best of fellow Philippines Jeson Patrombon and Francis Casey Alcantara on May 21 during the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).