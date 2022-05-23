Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Thailand take golds in singles badminton Badminton players from Thailand brought home golds in the men’s and women’s singles at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Bac Giang province on May 22.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s SEA Games football victory finds prominent coverage in foreign media ESPN ran a front-page story headlined “Vietnam retain Southeast Asian Games gold medal against Thailand to prove they are still force to be reckoned with,” saying “even at the simplest level, it was a victory with plenty of significance.”