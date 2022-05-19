SEA Games 31: Vietnamese judokas win two gold medals in first competition day
he Vietnamese judo team had a good start at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 18 with two gold, one silver and one bronze medals in the men’s Kodokan Goshin Jutsu and women’s Katame No Kata events.
In the men’s Kodokan Goshin Jutsu, the couple of Tran Quoc Cuong-Phan Minh Hanh pocketed a gold medal with 550.5 points, while another couple of Nguyen Cuong Thinh-Ha Minh Duc came second with 534 points and won a silver medal.
Meanwhile, Nguyen Tuong Vy-Mai Thi Bich Tram bagged a gold medal in women’s Katame No Kata event with 402.5 points.
Fighter Nguyen Thuy Hai Chau injured her leg, which affected her performance with teammate Tran Le Phuong Nga and they only won a bronze medal.
SEA Games 31’s judo comprises 13 events, including 10 for individuals, one for teams and two kata events.
Competitions will continue on May 19.
At the SEA Games 30, Vietnamese judo team brought home two gold medals./.