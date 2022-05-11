Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Flag-raising ceremony held The flags of sports delegations to the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) were hoisted at the My Dinh National Sports Complex in Hanoi on May 11 morning.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Philippines kickboxing team hopes for gold After victories and luck of the draw on May 10, Philippine officials said they hope their kickboxers will win gold medals at competitions the framework of the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).