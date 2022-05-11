SEA Games 31: Vietnamese rowers grab two gold medals
The Vietnamese women's rowing team won two more gold medals in the final round of the event at the ongoing SEA Games 31 in the northern city of Hai Phong on May 11 despite unfavourable weather conditions.
Rowers Pham Thi Ngoc Anh, Le Thi Hien, Ha Thi Vui and Du Thi Bong grabbed a gold medal for Vietnam after finishing first in the women’s four event. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese women's rowing team won two more gold medals in the final round of the event at the ongoing Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in the northern city of Hai Phong on May 11 despite unfavourable weather conditions.
Four experienced athletes who have obtained high achievements in the Asian Games (ASIAD) and Olympics brought the first gold medal for Vietnam in the day in the women's quadruple sculls event.
They are Pham Thi Hue, Dinh Thi Hao, Ho Thi Ly and Pham Thi Thao. Hue has twice won an official Olympic berth and Hao competed at the Tokyo Olympics in July and August last year. Ho Thi Ly attended the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Brazil while Pham Thi Thao won a gold medal at the ASIAD 2018.
Rowers Pham Thi Ngoc Anh, Le Thi Hien, Ha Thi Vui and Du Thi Bong grabbed another gold after finishing first in the women’s four event. They crossed the finish line in 7min 4 sec, 12 seconds faster than the Indonesian team.
Vietnamese rowers also secured two bronzes in lightweight women's double sculls (LW2X) and men’s double sculls (M2X) competitions on May 11.
At the end of the first final round, Vietnam won two gold and two bronze medals. Indonesia grabbed two golds and two silvers while the Philippines won one silver and one bronze and Thailand two bronze. Both Cambodia and Singapore got one bronze medal each.
Vietnamese rowers are expected to bring more medals for the country in the 14 remaining rowing competitions.
The rowing event at SEA Games 31 will be held from May 9-14 with the participation of 181 athletes from eight countries./.