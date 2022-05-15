SEA Games 31: Vietnamese runner makes gold hat-trick
Vietnamese runner Nguyen Thi Oanh has named herself as one of the stars of SEA Games 31 by making a gold hat-trick after two days of competition.
Vietnamese runner Nguyen Thi Oanh makes a gold hat-trick after two days of competition. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese runner Nguyen Thi Oanh has named herself as one of the stars of SEA Games 31 by making a gold hat-trick after two days of competition.
Oanh triumphed in the women’s 1,500m and 5,000m on May 14. She is also the winner of the women’s 3,000m hurdles the following day, clocking 9 min 46 sec to break her own record of 10 min and 0.02 sec set at SEA Games 30 in the Philippines.
She was awarded the gold medals by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.
The 27-year-old athlete, who was diagnosed with glomerulonephritis, has dominated the women’s 1,500m, 5,000m and 3,000m hurdles at the region’s biggest sports event since 2017./.