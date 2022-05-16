SEA Games 31: Vietnamese swimmer breaks Games record on May 15
Tran Hung Nguyen celebrates when he wins a gold medal and breaks the Games record in the men’s 400m medley on May 15. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese swimmers earned one gold and three silver medals and set a new SEA Games record on May 15, the second competition day of swimming at the 31st Southeast Asian Games.
With a result of 4 minutes and 18.10 seconds, Tran Hung Nguyen not only sustained his top position in the men’s 400m medley since the last Games held in 2019 but also broke the previous Games record of 4 minutes and 20.65 seconds set by himself.
Also in this category, the 16-year-old Nguyen Quang Thuan, younger brother of famous swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien, secured a silver when finishing his race in 4 minutes and 22.46 seconds, which is an encouraging result as this is the first time he has competed at the region’s biggest sporting event.
In the men’s 100m freestyle, Luong Jeremie Loic Nino of Vietnam with 49.57 seconds brought home a silver while his teammate Hoang Quy Phuoc only came fourth. The gold medallist was Zheng Wen Qah from Singapore.
Vietnam’s Huynh Thi My Tien pocketed a silver with 8 minutes and 51.73 seconds in the women’s 800m freestyle, following Gan Ching Hwee of Singapore with 8 minutes and 42.60 seconds.
On the first two competition days of swimming, the hosts won a total of four gold and six silver medals in this sport./.