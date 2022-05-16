Culture - Sports Five bodybuilding gold medals for Vietnam at SEA Games 31 Vietnam reaped a total of five gold medals among the 10 bodybuilding categories at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) after competitions of this sport wrapped up on May 15.

Culture - Sports European Film Festival in Vietnam to take place in four localities As many as 17 European films are set to be introduced to local audiences during the 21st European Film Festival in Vietnam (EUFF) which will get underway in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Lam Dong province’s Da Lat resort city between May 19 and June 5.