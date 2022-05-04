Culture - Sports Hanoi welcomes 550,000 visitors during the four-day holiday The capital city of Hanoi served over 550,000 tourists during the four-day holiday of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1), an almost 20-fold increase compared to that of 2020, according to the municipal Department of Tourism (DoT).

Culture - Sports Bau Truc, the quintessence of Cham pottery For the Cham ethnic people, ceramics not only are used as daily utensils, but more importantly, they are an intermedia for them to connect with gods. Bau Truc pottery village in Ninh Thuan province is a perfect destination for visitors to explore the quintessence of Cham pottery making and their unique culture.