He pulled a snatch of 132kg and a clean jerk of 154kg, registering a total of 286kg.

Eko Yuli Irawan of Indonesia gained a total 290kg to win gold and Aznit Bin Bidin Muhamad of Malaysia secured the silver medal with 287kg.

On May 20, Vietnamese weightlifters Nguyen Thu Hien and Hoang Thi Duyen will compete at the women’s 55kg and 59kg, respectively, while Dinh Xuan Hoang is to represent Vietnam at the men’s 67kg.

Vietnam targets two gold medals in weightlifting of SEA Games 31.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.

It features 40 sports with 523 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.