SEA Games 31: Vietnamese weightlifters target two golds
Vietnamese weightlifters target two golds at SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese weightlifters expect to pocket only two gold medals at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) due to the absence of some athletes.
Lifters Thach Kim Tuan and Vuong Thi Huyen have not joined the sport that is taking place in Hanoi from May 19-22. Meanwhile, Hoang Thi Duyen has been suffering an injury.
Fourteen host athletes will compete in all of the 14 categories for both men and women.
This year sees the participation of SEA Games medalists like Lai Gia Thanh in the men’s 55kg category and Pham Thi Hong Thanh in the women’s 64kg.
In SEA Games 30 in the Philippines, all the 10 Vietnamese lifters brought home four golds, five silvers and one bronze./.