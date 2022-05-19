SEA Games 31: Vietnamese wrestling team end last competition day with five more golds
Xuan Dinh shares happiness after winning a gold medal for Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese wrestling team participated in six men’s events on May 19, the last day of wrestling at the SEA Games 31, and pocketed five gold medals.
Vietnamese wrestlers won the titles in the 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg and 97kg, and only lost to Laos and dropped to silver in the 125kg category.
As such, after three days of competition, the team won a total 17 gold medals for Vietnam, marking a successful SEA Games for the sport./.