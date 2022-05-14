SEA Games 31: Vietnamese wushu athletes pocket 8 medals after two days of competition
Duong Thuy Vi brings home two golds medals in women’s jianshu and qiangshu (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese wushu athletes bagged three gold and five bronze medals after two days of wushu taolu competitions at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 13-14.
Duong Thuy Vi brought home two golds medals in women’s jianshu and qiangshu. Meanwhile Pham Quoc Khanh won a gold in men’s namdao.
The bronze medalists are Ngong Van Huu ( two medals), Dang Tieu Binh (two medals) and Hoang Thi Phuong Giang (one medal).
In the morning on May 14, besides the Vietnamese wushu team, athletes of Brunei, Indonesia and Singapore also pocketed gold medals.
The Wushu competitions of SEA Games 31 will end on May 15.
The remaining taolu competitions will take place in the morning, including: women's changquan, women’s taijijian, men’s nangun and men’s qiangshu./.