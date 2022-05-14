Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam claim third gold medal in fencing Vietnamese fencer Bui Thi Thu Ha defeated her opponent from Singapore Ong Shu Hui Jessica in the women’s sabre individual event in Hanoi on May 15, earning the country the third gold medal in fencing at the ongoing SEA Games 31.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: GM Son grabs gold in standard chess Grandmaster (GM) Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son earned the first gold medal for Vietnamese chess on May 15 in the framework of the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).