Culture - Sports Tours ready for SEA Games guests Hosting SEA Games 31 presents a golden opportunity for Vietnam to promote its tourism destinations and products to the Southeast Asian market.

Culture - Sports Thai golfer leads first round of men’s individual category at SEA Games 31 Thailand's golfer Weerawish Narkprachar has led the first round of the men’s single category at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).