SEA Games 31: Vietnamese wushu athletes win two gold medals on first competing day
Vietnamese wushu athletes won two gold and two bronze medals in the first day of wushu taolu competitions at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 13.
Duong Thuy Vi wins a gold medal in the women’s jianshu event. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese wushu athletes won two gold and two bronze medals in the first day of wushu taolu competitions at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 13.
The two gold medalists are Pham Quoc Khanh in men’s nandao event, and Duong Thuy Vi in women’s jianshu.
Meanwhile, the two bronze medals came to Dang Tieu Binh in women’s jianshu and Nong Van Huu in men’s nandao.
Athlete Nguyen Van Phuong injured himself while competing in taijiquan event, which forced him to leave the competition and seek medical support.
On May 13 morning, Malaysian athletes bagged two gold medals in taijiquan and changquan events, and one silver medal in nandao event. Meanwhile, Singaporean athletes brought home one silver and two bronze medals. Indonesia won two silver and one bronze medals, while the Philippines got one silver medal.
On May 13 afternoon, wushu athletes compete in sanda 56kg, 60kg, 65kg and 70kg events.
Wushu competitions will take place until May 15 with 21 events./.