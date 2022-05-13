Culture - Sports Thai golfer leads first round of men’s individual category at SEA Games 31 Thailand's golfer Weerawish Narkprachar has led the first round of the men’s single category at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Culture - Sports Golf tournament at SEA Games 31 begins A total of 55 golfers from nine countries on May 13 began competing at SEA Games 31 in the northern province of Vinh Phuc, according to the Organising Committee.