SEA Games 31: Vietnam’s bodybuilders pocket two more gold medals
Two more golds were added to the medal tally of Vietnam’s bodybuilders on May 15, the last competition day of this sport at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Tran Hoang Duy Thuan and Bui Thi Thoa of Vietnam (centre) win the gold medal in the mixed doubles category of bodybuilding on May 15. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Two more golds were added to the medal tally of Vietnam’s bodybuilders on May 15, the last competition day of this sport at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
In the women’s singles, Dinh Kim Loan obtained a gold while her teammate Bui Thi Thoa a bronze medal. Both showed excellent performance against strong rivals from Malaysia and Thailand.
In the mixed doubles, Tran Hoang Duy Thuan and Bui Thi Thoa also gained the top place. Thuan was the one who earned a gold medal in the men’s 70kg category on May 14.
Meanwhile, Nguyen Minh Tien ranked second to bring home a silver in the men’s classic singles, following Mohd Mahen of Malaysia.
With these medals, Vietnamese athletes got a total of five golds in bodybuilding after three competition days./.