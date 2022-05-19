Culture - Sports Rach Kien guerrilla belt and nation’s glorious victory Nearly 60 years ago, the Rach Kien guerrilla belt in the Mekong Delta province of Long An witnessed a fierce struggle and glorious victory for Vietnamese guerrillas against the US invaders. Today, as a historical relic site, it has made a significant contribution to educating the younger generation about history and national pride.

Culture - Sports Vietnam wins two more SEA Games 31 golds in canoeing Vietnam championed two canoeing events held in Hai Phong city on May 19, raising the total number of gold medals won by the country in this sport at SEA Games 31 to five so far.