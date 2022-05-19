SEA Games 31: Vietnam’s cyclists secure gold, silver in road competitions
Athletes compete in the women's road cycling event in Hoa Binh province on May 19 (Photo: VNA)Hoa Binh (VNA) – Vietnam pocketed a gold and a silver in road cycling events at SEA Games 31 in Hoa Binh province on May 19.
The men’s and women’s road cycling races attracted the participation of 43 athletes from eight countries, namely Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines.
Twenty-one cyclists took part in the men’s event with a distance of 44km.
The gold medal went to Quang Van Cuong of Vietnam, the silver to Sirironnachai Sarawut of Thailand, and the bronze to Yeo Boon Kiak of Singapore.
The women’s event saw the competition on a 29.6km distance by 19 cyclists from seven countries, excluding Cambodia.
Maneephan Jutatip of Thailand crossed the finish line first to bring home a gold medal. Nguyen Thi That of Vietnam followed to earn a silver and Mohamad Zubir Nur Aisyah of Malaysia a bronze medal./.