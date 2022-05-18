SEA Games 31: Vietnam’s female taekwondo fighters win two golds on May 17
Vietnamese taekwondo fighters Truong Thi Kim Tuyen and Bac Thi Khiem on May 17 won additional two gold medals for Vietnam in the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Truong Thi Kim Tuyen (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Accordingly, Tuyen triumphed in the women’s - 46kg Kyorugi event after defeating her Thai rival Chutikan Jongko.
Meanwhile, her teammate Khiem knocked out Indonesia’s Silvana Lamadan with a result of 19-0 in the women’s – 67kg Kyorugi event.
Also on the day, Vietnam’s Ly Hong Phuc grabbed a silver in the men’s - 68kg Kyorugi event, while his teammate Pham Dang Quang won a bronze in the - 58kg Kyorugi event.
One day earlier, the Vietnamese taekwondo team won four gold and one silver medals in the very first day of competition at SEA Games 31./.