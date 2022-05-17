SEA Games 31: Vietnam’s Pencak Silat team finish first in medal table
Vietnam’s Pencak Silat team has topped the medal table of the sport at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Vietnam's Quang Thi Thu Nghia (second from left) wins gold for Vietnam's Pencak Silat team. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
With 16 competition events, Vietnamese athletes won six gold, two silver and five bronze medals.
They were followed by Singapore with four golds, three silvers and four bronzes; and Malaysia with two golds, three silvers and nine bronzes.
Vietnam yielded 20 gold medals on May 16 – the fourth official competition day of SEA Games 31, raising the total to 88. With 88 golds, 54 silvers and 55 bronzes, Vietnam now top the medal tally.
Thailand come second with 36 golds, 38 silvers and 53 bronzes, and the Philippines stand in the third place with 30 golds, 34 silvers and 44 bronzes./.