SEA Games 31: Vietnam’s wushu athlete claims another gold
Vietnamese wushu athlete Hoang Thi Phuong Giang (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese wushu athlete Hoang Thi Phuong Giang won a gold medal on May 15, the last competition day of the sport at SEA Games 31.
With 9.71 points, Giang brought home the gold medal in the women’s Changquan category. Her teammate, Duong Thuy Vi also bagged a bronze medal in the event.
In the women's taijijian event, Tran Thi Minh Huyen secured a silver and Tran Thi Kieu Trang pocketed a bronze for Vietnam. The gold medal came to Wong Agatha Chrystenz of the Philippines.
The same day, Pham Quoc Khanh also won a silver for Vietnam in the men’s category, apart from a gold he earned earlier.
On May 13 and 14, Vietnamese wushu athletes bagged three gold and five bronze medals after two days of wushu taolu competitions.
Duong Thuy Vi secured two gold medals in the women’s jianshu and qiangshu.
The bronze medalists are Ngong Van Huu (two medals), Dang Tieu Binh (two medals) and Hoang Thi Phuong Giang (one medal).
As of May 15, Vietnamese wushu athletes had secured four golds, two silvers and seven bronzes./.