World Thailand to host APEC trade ministers’ meeting this month Thailand will host a meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)’s Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT) from May 19 to 22 to push for the digital economy and post-pandemic economic revival among several goals, a senior Thai Commerce Ministry official said on May 5.

World Cambodia to host consultative meeting on ASEAN humanitarian aid to Myanmar on May 6 Cambodia, the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2022, will host a consultative meeting on ASEAN humanitarian assistance to Myanmar on May 6 in a hybrid format, according to a press statement by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

World SEA Games 31: Thailand's U23 team pins hope on Coach Alexandre Polking Head coach of the Thai national football team Alexandre Polking has been appointed to guide the country’s U23 squad for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) hosted by Vietnam.

World Thailand to focus on Olympic disciplines at SEA Games 31 A Thai official has said that the country will focus on excelling in Olympic disciplines at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) as there is a low chance of topping the total medals tally.