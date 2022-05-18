SEA Games 31: Wrestlers win additional six gold medals for Vietnam
Wrestler Lai Dieu Thuong shows her happiness after winning a gold medal in the 68kg category on May 18. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Female Vietnamese wrestlers fetched six more gold medals on the second day of competition at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 18.
Wrestler Nguyen Thi Xuan secured the first gold for Vietnam on the day after defeating Samnang of Cambodia in the 50kg final at Hanoi’s Gia Lam Gymnasium.
The second gold medal was obtained by Kieu Thi Ly who beat Grace Loberanes from the Philippines in the 53kg category.
Just less than one hour later, Lai Dieu Thuong won the third gold for Vietnam after overcoming Srisombat Salinee of Thailand in the 68kg event.
In the 76kg category, Dang Thi Linh managed to gain a victory over Tener Noemi of the Philippines in the final, pocketing another gold for the host country.
Concluding the successful day of Vietnamese wrestlers, sisters My Trang and My Hanh obtained the fifth and sixth golds in the 62kg and 57kg events, respectively./
After two days of competition, wrestlers contributed up to 12 gold medals to the Vietnamese sport delegation at SEA Games 31./.