Phnom Penh (VNA) – With the support of the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC), KhmerCare and its partners have launched a 1 million USD crowd-funding campaign to support Team Cambodia as it prepares for the 32nd SEA Games and the 12th ASEAN Para Games, which Cambodia will host for the first time in its history.



The campaign launch was held in Phnom Penh on February 14.



Steven Path, founder and CEO of KhmerCare, explained that this would be the largest campaign the Cambodia-based crowd-funding company had undertaken.



The funds raised will be used to purchase equipment, clothing, footwear and training facilities for Cambodian national team members. It will also supplement the cash rewards that medal winners will earn, he said.



Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of CAMSOC, said CAMSOC will increase goals as the previous ones are achieved. The money will be used transparently to meet the needs of each of the Kingdom’s athletes.



Following the announcement of the campaign, many companies and institutions have expressed their willingness to help. AIA Life Insurance Cambodia and ABA Bank, both major sponsors of the games, have said they will also take part in the KhmerCare crowd-funding./.