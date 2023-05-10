SEA Games 32: French news agency praises Vietnamese runner
French international news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) has praised Vietnam’s runner Nguyen Thi Oanh who made a gold hat-trick at the ongoing 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Cambodia.
The athlete won the women's 1,500m and the 3,000m steeplechase within half an hour of each other at the SEA Games on May 9, in an imperious display of regional track dominance, it said.
Nguyen Thi Oanh was the reigning gold medallist in both events, as well as the 5,000m -- which she successfully defended a day earlier.
"When I knew that I couldn't change the schedule, I accepted it and resolved to conquer the challenge," she told reporters at the track.
"Of course, me and my coaches also prepared the best strategy for me to save as much time and energy as possible for both races," she added, saying she asked to delay her first doping test until after the second race was done.
The runner said she was "very tired, but I'm happy that I finished the races this afternoon."
Oanh obtained the gold medal in the women’s 1,500m event at 5:30pm.
The rescheduling of the 3,000m hurdle race to 5:50pm was unable to slow down the Vietnamese athlete, who also finished first in 10 minutes and 34.39 seconds.
The wins give her a total of 11 golds at SEA Games./.