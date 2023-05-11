SEA Games 32: gold medal rain for Vietnam on May 11 afternoon
Nguyen Linh Na earns a gold medal in women's heptathlon. (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) –
Nguyen Linh Na earned a gold medal in women's heptathlon, while Nguyen Thi Huyen bagged gold in women's 400m hurdles and Nguyen Thi Thu Ha snatched gold in the women’s 800m event.
The same day, Trieu Thi Phuong Thuy and Bui Yen Ly brought home two golds in Kun Khmer, a combat sport originated in Cambodia, raising the total number of gold medals their team earned in the sport to five.
The same day, swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang won a gold after coming first in the 400m freestyle with three minutes and 49.50 seconds./.