SEA Games 32: New golds for Vietnam in wrestling, fencing, weightlifting
Vietnamese (R) and Singaporean fencers an a fencing match. Vietnamese fencers defeat the Singaporean squad 45-37 to emerge triumphant in the men's foil team at the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia on May 16. (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnamese athletes secured three more gold medals in wrestling, fencing, and weightlifting events at the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia on May 16.
Wrestler Ngo Van Lam overcame two opponents from Cambodia and the Philippines with the same score of 4-0 to top the men's freestyle 92kg and earn his gold.
Meanwhile, fencers Cao Minh Duyet, Pham Quoc Tai, Nguyen Van Hai, and Nguyen Minh Quang of Vietnam defeated the Singaporean squad 45-37 to emerge triumphant in the men’s foil team. Their gold medal is also the first for Vietnam in the event at the Games to date.
Weightlifter Tran Dinh Thang successfully conquered the total weight of 359kg to pocket a gold medal in the men's 89kg. It was the fourth and last gold of Vietnam in the sport, a higher than expected result.
As of 3:30pm on the day, Vietnam secured 128 gold medals in total, topping the tally./.