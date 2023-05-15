Vietnamese fencers win a gold medal in the men’s sabre team event on May 15 in SEA Games 32. (Photo:VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnamese fencers on May 15 won a gold medal in the men’s sabre team event at the ongoing 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) in Cambodia after defeating the Singaporean team 45-31.

Meanwhile, the female fencing team including Luu Thi Thanh Nhan, Pham Thi Ngoc Luyen, Ha Thi Van Anh, and Nguyen Thi Thu Phuong won silver in the women's foil team event after losing to Singapore in the final with a score of 25-43.

Weightlifter Dinh Thi Thu Uyen bags a silver medal in the women's 64kg category at the SEA Games 32. (Photo:VNA)

The same day, weightlifter Dinh Thi Thu Uyen bagged a silver medal in the women's 64kg category.

Earlier on the day, the Vietnam e-sport team brought home a silver medal and a bronze one.

SEA Games 32 is held in Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, and Kep in Cambodia from May 5 and will be closed on May 17./.