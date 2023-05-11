SEA Games 32: Regional countries make strong investment in Vovinam
Vovinam (Vietnamese martial arts) performances at the 32rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) in Cambodia showed regional countries’ adequate investment in developing the sports, according to insiders.
Vietnamese Vovinam fighters (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vovinam (Vietnamese martial arts) performances at the 32rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) in Cambodia showed regional countries’ adequate investment in developing the sports, according to insiders.
Vovinam competitions concluded on May 9 after five days, with Cambodia took the lead with 27 out of 120 medals of the sports, including 10 golds. They were followed by Vietnam with 20 medals, including seven golds, and Thailand with 16 medals, including five golds.
Meanwhile, Myanmar came fourth with 24 medals (four golds), Indonesia 18 (three golds), Laos 7 (one gold), and the Philippines 8.
Explaining the reasons why Vietnam fails to take the lead in the sports, Vietnamese performing Vovinam team’s coach Nguyen Hong Quy said that thanks to strong investment in the sports, athletes from regional countries showed good performance and increased their competition capacity over Vietnam.
Echoing Quy, head coach of the Vietnamese Vovinam team Nguyen Tan Thinh said regional countries showed better performance thanks to their good preparations and improved competition quality.
Ou Ratana, President of Cambodia’s Vovinam Federation said that Vovinam competitions at SEA Games 32 were successfully organised at Chroy Changvar international convention centre in Phnom Penh.
With the slogan "Sports - Living in Peace", SEA Games 32 is taking place from May 5-17 in the capital city of Phnom Penh and four other localities, including Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, and Kep./.