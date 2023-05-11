Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture, image introduced at Italian festival The cultural identity as well as the image of a beautiful and peaceful nation of Vietnam have been introduced to international friends during an international festival held in Borgomanero district of Italy’s Piemonte region.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 32: Vietnam top medal tally on May 10 Vietnamese athletes brought home an additional 11 gold medals on May 10 - the fifth day of competition at the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia, thereby topping the medal tally.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese banh mi - “Queen” of street food Vietnamese banh mi, which has been ranked seventh in the world’s top 50 best street foods, is a familiar dish appealing to diners with its beautiful blend of Western and Vietnamese flavours.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese swimmer breaks SEA Games record in men’s 200m breaststroke Swimmer Pham Thanh Bao once again excelled when winning the gold medal in the men's 200m breaststroke on May 10 at the ongoing SEA Games 32 in Cambodia.