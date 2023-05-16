Vietnamese footballers cheering a goal (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – U22 Vietnam beat U22 Myanmar 3-1 on May 16, bringing home bronze in the men’s football at the 32nd SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.



In the ninth minute, Ho Van Cuong thundered a shot past the goalkeeper to the back of the net.



In the 35th minute, once again it was Van Cuong who scored a goal, sending the ball to the back of the next off a pass from Le Van Do, increasing the score to 2-0.



In the 57th minute, Khuat Van Khang scored a goal following a cross from Minh Trong.



It wasn't until the final minutes of the match, from a set-piece corner situation, that U22 Myanmar managed to score a consolation goal with a somewhat lucky header./.