Vietnamese gymnastics team (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Vietnamese gymnastics team won a gold medal in the men's team all-around event with 313 points on May 8 - the first day of their competition at the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.



The silver went to the Philippine team with 305.25 points and the bronze was carried off by Malaysia with 295 points.



In the men's individual all-around event, Le Thanh Tung from the Vietnamese team earned a silver and Dinh Phuong Thanh grabbed a bronze.

Gymnast Dinh Phuong Thanh (Photo: VNA)



On May 9, the Vietnamese team will enter the second day of competition, in which their toughest opponent will be Carlos Yulo from the Philippines.



In the afternoon of the same day, Vietnamese track-and-field athlete Tran Thi Nhi Yen won a silver in the women's 200m event with a time of 23.54 seconds.



Meanwhile, the gold went to Shani Pereira of Singapore with a time of 22.69 seconds and the silver belonged to Zaidatul of Malaysia with 23.60 seconds.



In the men's 200m event, athlete Ngan Ngoc Nghia won a silver, finishing second, just behind a Thai athlete.



Earlier, in the final of the petanque event at the Olympic Petanque Complex, Vietnamese duo Danh Sa Phanl and Ngo Ron won a bronze in the men's doubles event.



In Kun Bokator, Vietnamese martial artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Tien defeated her Philippines opponent with a "Golden Point" and won a gold medal in the women's 50kg combat event.



Tien had previously knocked out a Cambodian rival in the semifinals.

Martial artist Pham Thi Phuong (Photo: VNA)



Earlier, martial artist Pham Thi Phuong also won a gold in the women's 45kg event.

In Vovinam, female martial artist Bui Thi Thao Ngan won a gold in the women's 65kg category after defeating her Philippine opponent.



With this latest achievement, the Vovinam team has contributed four golds, five silvers, and one bronze to the Vietnamese sports delegation at the SEA Games 32./.