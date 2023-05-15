In the women’s wrestling event, Vietnamese wrestlers received a "rain of gold" as they won in all six final events after defeating rivals from Indonesia, Singapore, Laos and Cambodia.

Judo athletes earned an additional four gold medals in the women's under 44kg, under 52kg and under 48kg category, and another in the men's under 90kg weight category.

On the same day, Vietnamese fencers won a gold medal in the men’s sabre team event after defeating the Singaporean team 45-31.

As of 6 pm, May 15, the Vietnamese sports delegation secured a total of 121 golds, maintaining its top position at the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia. On the medal tally, Vietnam is followed by Thailand with 94 golds./.

VNA