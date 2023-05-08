SEA Games 32: Vietnam’s football team advance to semi-finals
Vietnam beat Malaysia 2-1 in the men’s football at the ongoing SEA Games 32 in Cambodia on May 8, officially securing a slot in the semi-finals.
In the early minutes of the match, the referee gave Vietnam a penalty. Van Tung made good use of this opportunity to open the scoring. In the 33th minute, he scored again with a header following Minh Trong's pass.
Malaysia then obtained a goal in the last minutes of the first half.
The result was kept until the end of the match, despite dramatic developments in the second half.
With this 2-1 victory, Vietnam currently rank second in Group B, behind Thailand, who won 4-1 against Laos on the same day.
Vietnam will play their last match of the group stage against Thailand on May 11./.
