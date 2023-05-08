Van Tung after scoring to raise the score to 2-0 for U22 Vietnam (Photo: VNA) Phnom Penh (VNA) - Vietnam beat Malaysia 2-1 in the



In the early minutes of the match, the referee gave Vietnam a penalty. Van Tung made good use of this opportunity to open the scoring. In the 33th minute, he scored again with a header following Minh Trong's pass.



Malaysia then obtained a goal in the last minutes of the first half.

The result was kept until the end of the match, despite dramatic developments in the second half.



With this 2-1 victory, Vietnam currently rank second in Group B, behind Thailand, who won 4-1 against Laos on the same day.



Vietnam will play their last match of the group stage against Thailand on May 11./.

VNA