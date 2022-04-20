Famous for its historical relics and ancient pagodas and temples, Vietnam’s capital Hanoi should top the itinerary of visitors coming to the country for SEA Games 31.



The Old Quarter, which boasts beautiful architectural landmarks dating back to French colonial times, is a must-see destination, as are Hoan Kiem Lake, Ngoc Son Temple, The Huc Bridge, and the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.



Huong Pagoda, Ba Vi National Park, and Duong Lam ancient village, on the outskirts of the capital, are also well worth a visit.



To the northwest of Hanoi, Sa Pa town in Lao Cai province is home to an array of tourist sites, such as the Ham Rong flower garden, Muong Hoa Valley, Bac Waterfall, and a stone church. In particular, nearby Mt Fansipan, the highest peak in Indochina, is great for trekkers and nature lovers.



South of Hanoi and hosting Karate events, Ninh Binh province is expected to be a magnet for foreign visitors during SEA Games 31. It boasts a wide range of natural and cultural heritage, like the Trang An eco-tourism site, Tam Coc - Bich Dong, Mua Cave, Cuc Phuong National Park, Bai Dinh Pagoda, and the ancient capital of Hoa Lu, among others.



For those planning a long stay in Vietnam, the former imperial capital of Hue, Da Nang, Hoi An, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc Island are among the best destinations on offer.



SEA Games 31 is seen as a golden opportunity for Vietnam to recover its tourism after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19./.

VNA