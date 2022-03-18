Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung, Chairman of the Vietnam Olympic Committee and head of the 31st SEA Games organising committee, told the event that despite many challenges, Vietnam has basically put the COVID-19 pandemic under control and made preparations for the 31st SEA Games, with safety measures taken, on schedule.



Basing on the opinions raised at the first meeting, Vietnam has worked on issues relevant to the organisation of the event, Hung noted, adding that sub-committees of the organising committee will continue providing the delegates with updated information about the Games and issues needed to be done in the time ahead so that all countries can have the best preparations for their delegations to the region's largest sport event.



The 31st SEA Games will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23.



It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expect to attract around 10,000 participants./.

