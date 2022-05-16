Souvenir shops along Hang Bong Street near Hoan Kiem Lake have seen an increasing number of customers coming to buy SEA Games souvenirs. The Games provide an opportunity for sports fans and souvenir collectors to add to their collections.



Cute stuffed Sao La toys - the mascot of the Games - are also sold along Hang Luoc Street.



At the Kym Viet handicraft workshop, staff have been rushed off their feet completing a great deal of orders. Kym Viet has been granted a licence to make stuffed Sao La toys for SEA Games 31.



A wide range of SEA Games 31 souvenirs are made from recycled materials such as metal, fabric, and wood, to also spread a message of “For a green SEA Games”. Local people and tourists alike can also buy souvenirs on e-commerce platforms./.

VNA